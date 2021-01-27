Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 64.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crane by 60.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crane by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 538,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Crane stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.00. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.