Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

