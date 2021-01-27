Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MTG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.