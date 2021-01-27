CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Summit Insights

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -430.82 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,619 shares of company stock valued at $225,212,903. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

