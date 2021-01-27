CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $653,030.72 and $149.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded flat against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00415341 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,572,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,154 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

