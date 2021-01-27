Cryptaur Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $995,829.37 and $64.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00073745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.00911258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.49 or 0.04403868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017758 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

