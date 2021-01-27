CryptoFlow Tops 1-Day Volume of $707.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $27,933.29 and approximately $707.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

