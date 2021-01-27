Crypton Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $715,157.87 and $44.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypton has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00052043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00134311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,108,796 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypton

Crypton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.