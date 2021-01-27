Cryptopay Market Cap Hits $5.04 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00072289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00920108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.30 or 0.04391109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

