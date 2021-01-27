Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 208 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

