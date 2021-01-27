Csenge Advisory Group Has $615,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,094,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,976 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

