Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 8,939 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.31% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLIX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7,776.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

CLIX opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78.

