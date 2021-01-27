Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Square were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $209.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.02, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.