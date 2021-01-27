Csenge Advisory Group Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.43 and its 200 day moving average is $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

