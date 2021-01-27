Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,233 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

