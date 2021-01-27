CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. 1,325,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,811. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

