CUDOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $2.51 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUDOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00132672 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00291392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00036477 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,705,291 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CUDOS is https://reddit.com/