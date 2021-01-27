CUDOS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $2.51 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00132672 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00291392 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069198 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069449 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00036477 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,705,291 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CUDOS is https://reddit.com/
CUDOS Token Trading
CUDOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
