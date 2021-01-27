Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,652 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.