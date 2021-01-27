Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $14,460,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

