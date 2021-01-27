Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. 125,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

