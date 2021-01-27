Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

