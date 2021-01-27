Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 212,852 Shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,852 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qiwi worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Qiwi by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiwi in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qiwi by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qiwi by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,140. The firm has a market cap of $627.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. Qiwi plc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

