Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,458. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

