Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CFR opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

