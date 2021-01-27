Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cummins by 101.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Cummins by 37.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins stock opened at $246.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.79. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.