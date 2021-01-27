Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) CEO James E. Dentzer Sells 2,283 Shares

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRIS stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $587.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Curis by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

