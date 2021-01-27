CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Up 58.3% Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $482,274.88 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.72 or 0.00409005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

