Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2023

After-Hours guidance to 4.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

