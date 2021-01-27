CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,546. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $282,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

