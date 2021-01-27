Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. Analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Environmental Partners (CELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.