CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,878,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,148,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

The stock has a market cap of $328.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

