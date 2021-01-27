D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DHI opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

