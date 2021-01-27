D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

