DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:BCC opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

