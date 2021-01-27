DA Davidson Comments on TCF Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 30.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

