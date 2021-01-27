DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $267.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

