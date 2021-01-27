DABANKING (DAB) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, DABANKING has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DABANKING has a total market cap of $98,973.05 and $928.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About DABANKING

DABANKING (DAB) is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io. DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io. The Reddit community for DABANKING is https://reddit.com/