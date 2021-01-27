Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

DADA stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

