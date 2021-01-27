Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Receives €56.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.29 ($67.40).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

DAI opened at €58.89 ($69.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €60.15 ($70.76).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

