Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

