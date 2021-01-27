Danone (DANOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY):

1/26/2021 – Danone had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/14/2021 – Danone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2021 – Danone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/8/2021 – Danone had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/22/2020 – Danone was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/3/2020 – Danone was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/30/2020 – Danone had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DANOY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 335,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,087. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

