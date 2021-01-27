Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.