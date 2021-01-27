David Montgomery Sells 50,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96.

NYSE:TPX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,334. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

