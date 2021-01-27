DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Reaches $0.0055

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.84 million and $621,172.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00289281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036857 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars.

