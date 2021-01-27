Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.51. 6,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.