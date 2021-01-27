Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce sales of $156.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $490.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.24 million to $491.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $515.06 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $516.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 30,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,952 shares of company stock valued at $994,245. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $363.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

