Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NYSE DKL opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

