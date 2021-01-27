Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 5%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 1,798,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,153,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

DK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

