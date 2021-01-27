Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 22534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 43.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

