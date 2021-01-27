Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,541.24.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,807.74 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,732.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,331.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

